York County Schools provide update for return to in-person learning

York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County Schools officials have provided an update regarding students’ return to in-person learning.

Officials say YCSD is on track to meet Gov. Ralph Northam’s expectations to have Virginia students back into the classrooms by March 15.

Between January 18 and February 5, more than 1,600 employees, including substitutes, have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Officials added that approximately 90% or more of full-time staff are now available for in-person learning (not including required COVID-19 protocols). However, only half of the daily substitute needs are being met.

As for when grades 7-11 will be back in the classrooms specifically, officials say they need additional time to review metrics.

