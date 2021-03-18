York County Schools plan to have students in class four days a week

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County Schools are looking to get students in the classroom four days a week instead of two.

The district is calling it an “expanded hybrid” model.

The plan would have students for in-person learning Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays remaining a “student support” and “independent learning” day.

The district plans to start phasing students into the expanded hybrid model on Monday, March 29. That’s when grades Pre-K-through-2nd, grade 6 and grades 9-through-12 will begin the 4-day schedule.

Grades 3-through-5 and 7-through-8 will follow on Monday, April 12 — after spring break.

This change would not apply to students who choose to remain fully virtual.