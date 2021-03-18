York County Schools plan to have students in class four days a week

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County Schools are looking to get students in the classroom four days a week instead of two.

The district is calling it an “expanded hybrid” model.

The plan would have students for in-person learning Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays remaining a “student support” and “independent learning” day.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

The district plans to start phasing students into the expanded hybrid model on Monday, March 29. That’s when grades Pre-K-through-2nd, grade 6 and grades 9-through-12 will begin the 4-day schedule.

Grades 3-through-5 and 7-through-8 will follow on Monday, April 12 — after spring break.

This change would not apply to students who choose to remain fully virtual.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10