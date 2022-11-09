YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York County School Division is hosting a Job Jamboree on November 12.

According to a Facebook post from the York County School Division, The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grafton Complex, located at 403 Grafton Drive.

Visitors will have a chance to interview with York County School staff for the following open positions:

Teachers

Custodian

Para-Educator

Bus Driver

Bus Driver Assistant

Crossing Guard

Instructional Substitute

Those looking to interview during the jamboree will need to apply online ahead of time and rsvp for the event.

For any questions regarding the event, contact the staffing specialists here.