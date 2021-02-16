York County Schools grade 7-11 students returning to classrooms through hybrid model starting Feb. 22

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The rest of York County Schools students are heading back to classrooms, through a hybrid model, by March 8.

Following a meeting between York County School Division Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor, Virginia Superintendent of Instruction Dr. James Lane, and other superintendents across the state, school officials say they have made the recent decisions due to improving data in the region.

Beginning Monday, February 22, 11th-grade students will return to school in the hybrid model. These students will be followed by grades 7 and 9 on Monday, March 1, and grades 8 and 10 on Monday, March 8. As with other grade levels, students will be scheduled to attend school in-person 2 days per week as part of either Cohort 1 (last names A-K) or Cohort 2 (last names L-Z).

“Our staff and students have clearly demonstrated that adhering to the protocols we have in place makes our schools safe in the midst of this pandemic,” York County school administrators stated in a release Tuesday afternoon. “As such, we have confidence in resuming our plan to bring all grade levels into the Hybrid Model.”

Officials previously said YCSD is on track to meet Gov. Ralph Northam’s expectations to have Virginia students back into the classrooms by March 15.

Between January 18 and February 5, more than 1,600 employees, including substitutes, have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of late January, the York County Schools elementary and sixth graders were the only ones on a hybrid instruction model. Grades 7 through 11 were learning remotely and grade 12 and NHREC CTE students were hybrid.

Fore more information, click here.