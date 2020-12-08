York County Schools COVID-19 dashboard lists cases, quarantine data

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York County School Division developed a COVID-19 dashboard it updates every weekday to provide transparency during the pandemic.

The dashboard data includes the number of positive coronavirus cases for students and staff members who are learning or working onsite.

It also provides specific information on the number of students and staff members who are in quarantine either as the result of possible exposure with the division or through the community.

The York County Schools dashboard data can be filtered by school/building and by date.

As of Dec. 8, the dashboard shows there are 13 active positive cases in the school system with a total 41 confirmed positive cases.

There are 131 individuals actively in quarantine and 48 of them were exposed at school.

The division identified procedure and actions to respond to reports of positive COVID-19 diagnoses of students or staff members. It includes five steps:

Contact tracing in collaboration with the Peninsula Health District.

Positive case notification via phone calls and/or blackboard notification emails.

Isolation and quarantine. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 must remain in isolation, home from school or work for at least 10 days from the date symptoms first appeared or the date of a positive test result.

Cleaning and disinfecting.

Closures and suspension of activities in accordance with CDC guidance.

While the division says it is committed to moving forward with its return-to-school plan, they will continue to make decisions based on key community health metrics. Those metrics are updated weekly on a separate section of the York County Schools website, titled “reopening metrics.”

The school board confirmed staffing has been a recent issue. On Friday, Dec. 4, three classrooms were sent back to remote learning due to low staffing levels at the school. The three third grade classes at Coventry Elementary will now be learning remotely through next Friday, which is the start of winter break.