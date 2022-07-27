YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Division is temporarily resuming its meal distribution program for the remainder of the summer.

In a recent post on social media, school officials say they have received permission to continue the program letting families pick up breakfast at lunch meals at three school locations across the division.



The meals will be provided on Thursdays from 4 – 6 p.m., at Magruder Elementary, Grafton Complex and Tabb High.



It will begin this Thursday, July 28, and all through August 4, 11 and 18.

This temporary distribution program is available due to the Keep Kids Fed Act, a legislation signed by president Biden last in June allowing school divisions to apply for and receive certain pandemic school meal waivers and flexibilities.