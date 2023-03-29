YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York County School Division has received major recognition for its work with military-connected students.

With 31% of its student population military-connected, the school division partnered with the Department of Defense Educational Activity (DoDEA), and in 2018, it received a $1 million grant to implement science, technology, engineering and math programs in elementary and middle schools.

The ‘SOAR with STEM’ program has been so successful, the school division was invited to host a Mid-Atlantic regional meeting.

“Even without that affirmation, just the experiences we’ve observed, when you hear students talking about (how) they are more willing to take risks, they are going to try something new, they are going to try to solve a problem and they are rolling up their sleeves and do it, when you walk into the learning environment, and you see that in action, that is success right there,” said Dr. Karen Cagle, YCSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

During the three-day meeting, about 50 DoDEA grant professionals from Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina got to observe the grant-funded STEM makerspaces.

The makerspaces include cool gadgets like a 3D printer, laser cutter, and heat press.

“I really loved it, I really loved the makerspace,” said Matthew Shurtleff, a Tabb Middle School student. “This makerspace helps me and helps all of the students learn. Every time you fail, it’s not a bad thing. It’s more of a learning experience.”

Matthew said his dad recently retired from the military.

“He has a lot more free time now so he can hang out with us,” he said.

Up until now, he said his family moved several times.

“We moved a lot,” Matthew said. “We’ve moved 7 or 8 times and it’s always hard to come to a new school and try to make new friends. I feel like Tabb has always been a great community! We have a lot of students here that are military connected.”

The eighth-grader said he is looking forward to using STEM lesson in a future marketing career.

Now the division is in the process of expanding the STEM program to all of the high schools.