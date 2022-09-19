YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Division (YCSD) is hosting a job fair on October 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The job fair will take place at the School Board Office on 302 Dare Road in Yorktown, Virginia.

The YCSD is looking for para educators and substitutes, and is asking interested applicants to sign up here to schedule a 15-20 minute interview during the job fair. Interviews will be with members of the administrative team.

YCSD is currently accepting applications for teaching positions during the current academic year and accepts applications on a rolling basis. YCSD is asking all who are interested in a position to complete a General Employment application.

Photo courtesy York County School Division.

You can apply for a position and see job descriptions here.

For any questions, staffing specialists can be contacted here or by calling (757) 898-0441.