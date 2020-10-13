YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York County School Board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss its plan to have more students return to school in phases.
Parents and staff received an email following the meeting, updating them on the following topics: safe return to classrooms, health metrics and positive case reporting, use of school grounds, Disability History and Awareness Month, on-time graduation rates and community announcements.
Some of the youngest students, pre-K through first grade, were welcomed back to school on October 5.
The target dates for the other grades are as follows
|Date
|Student Population
|10/19
|Grades 2-3
|11/5
|Grades 4-5 (1st day of 2nd Quarter)
|11/9
|Grades 6 & 9
|TBD
|Additional grades
These target dates for in-person return are tentative, pending health metrics, and are subject to change. The division has modified its Health Metrics report to align with the CDC indicators based on information provided by the Peninsula Health District.
Families are being asked to do daily health screenings before students arrive on campus.
Latest Posts
- York County School Board releases new target dates to return more students to classrooms
- Search for VB thrift store theft suspects
- Live entertainment making its way back to the Las Vegas Strip
- LIVE: Amy Coney Barrett faces questioning on 2nd day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings
- Tillis cleared to resume in-person activities after coronavirus diagnosis, will take part in antibody study