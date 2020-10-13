York County School Board releases new target dates to return more students to classrooms

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York County School Board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss its plan to have more students return to school in phases.

Parents and staff received an email following the meeting, updating them on the following topics: safe return to classrooms, health metrics and positive case reporting, use of school grounds, Disability History and Awareness Month, on-time graduation rates and community announcements.

Some of the youngest students, pre-K through first grade, were welcomed back to school on October 5.

The target dates for the other grades are as follows

Date Student Population 10/19 Grades 2-3 11/5 Grades 4-5 (1st day of 2nd Quarter) 11/9 Grades 6 & 9 TBD Additional grades

These target dates for in-person return are tentative, pending health metrics, and are subject to change. The division has modified its Health Metrics report to align with the CDC indicators based on information provided by the Peninsula Health District.

Families are being asked to do daily health screenings before students arrive on campus.

