YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about someone using their name in order to scam people out of money.

The scammer calls and pretends to be Sergeant Cooper from the department, then says the person missed court or jury duty and needs to pay in fine, in gift cards.

Authorities say they would never try to collect fines over the phone and they don’t ask for fines to be paid in gift cards.

If you get a call like this, don’t fall for the scam.

This isn’t the first time someone like this has happened to the sheriff’s office. WAVY has previously reported on similar scams.