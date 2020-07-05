York County responds to fire in apartment complex

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County responded to a fire in an apartment complex in the Yorktown Area on Saturday.

Just before 9:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Townley Court in the Yorktown Square Apartments.

Once on the scene, fire crews rescued one person from the second floor. They then found an active fire in the kitchen area of the structure. Fire officials said the fire was quickly marked as under control.

The person was safe, uninjured and there were no other injuries reported.

As of 10 p.m., the fire was reported as being out and overhaul efforts were underway.

The American Red Cross was requested to help the resident as well as occupants of an adjacent apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services. Newport News Fire Department provided fire station backfill support. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office provided on-scene support.