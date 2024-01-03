YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Some York Country residents opened their mail this week and had a shock awaiting them, with real estate assessments up by more than 20%.

Tom Chamberlain, chairman of the York County Board of Equalization, told WAVY they are receiving complaints from a lot more people than usual this year.

“What we’re hearing is it’s crazy” Chamberlain said. “It’s ludicrous. How could it go up this much?”

The Board of Equalization is the group you go to when you want to dispute your tax assessment.

Chamberlain said while the increase is huge, most assessments are probably correct. Here’s why: With so few homes on the market, many are selling for even more than their new assessed value. It’s a concern for many, especially those on a fixed income. However, Chamberlain contends there is help — and hope.

“What’s important to recognize is that the tax rate has not been set yet.” he said.

The county Board of Supervisors will set the tax rate in the spring and last year, the board decreased the real estate tax rate. It currently stands at $0.77 per $100 valuation.

“So, just because the assessment went up doesn’t mean the taxes you pay will go up.” Chamberlain told us.

Here’s are some things you can do if you think your assessment is wrong:

Look at what other homes in your neighborhood are selling for

Compare your home to others of similar square footage

Get your own appraisal

If you discover a discrepancy, bring the proof to the county Board of Equalization to appeal by Feb. 28.

Seniors can contact the Commissioner of the Revenue to see if they qualify for tax relief, and veterans with a 100% disability rating can apply for tax-free status.

All residents can voice concerns to the county Board of Supervisors though one or more of these avenues:

Call the budget comment line at 757-890-3220

Fill out this online budget comment form

Email your district supervisor

Attend the public budget hearing

According to Chamberlain, “as long as they can control the spending, they should be able to hold the taxes where they need to be.”

York County appraises property on a biennial basis, which means every other year, and they are bound to assess at fair market value. You can watch the Dec 19 Board of Equalization presentation to the Board of Supervisors here.