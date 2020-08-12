York County one of 13 Virginia school divisions awarded with $50K school innovation grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — York County is one of 13 school divisions in Virginia awarded with state grants to develop and implement innovative programs that promote Virginia’s 5 C’s (critical thinking, creative thinking, collaboration, communication, and citizenship) and prepare students for careers and post-secondary education.

“These grants will help ensure that the vital work of innovation in our public schools continues despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.

“These innovations are aligned with the Virginia Department of Education’s vision of maximizing the potential of all students and equipping young people with the skills needed to succeed and graduate college, career and life ready.”

Montgomery County, Franklin County, Richmond, York County, and Middlesex County will each receive $50,000 first-year innovation planning grants.

Buchanan County, Fauquier County, Franklin County, and Goochland County will each receive $50,000 second-year innovation implementation grants. Charles City County, Halifax County, Henrico County, and Mecklenburg County will share a fifth $50,000 grant.

York County plans to expand its entrepreneurship program — currently offered in middle school — to elementary grades by providing an early introduction to entrepreneurship through innovation, real-world problem solving and product development.

The project-based curriculum will allow elementary students to become entrepreneurs and develop skills that can be applied within any of the commonwealth’s 17 career and technical education career clusters.

