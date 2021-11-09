York County man sentenced to 17 years for giving 2 young women heroin who died from drug overdoses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man from York County has been sentenced to 17 years for distributing heroin to two young women who ended dying from overdoses.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Michael Kerlin previously owned Dixie Fuel Company which primarily sold propane gas in Newport News.

Officials say Kerlin used the funds from his businesses to buy cocaine, cocaine base, prescription drugs, and heroin.

In November 2015, Kerlin distributed heroin to a young woman at his Seaford home who subsequently died in the hospital after he called 911 and reported a person down.



A couple of months after the first incident, Kerlin then distributed heroin to another young woman who died at his house in May of 2016.

Officials say rather than calling 911, Kerlin put the young woman’s body into a garbage can which he transported to his business and left it there.

During the investigation, detectives found that Kerlin owned firearms and ammunition at his home where he also stored heroin and cocaine along with other drugs.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Kerlin was sentenced to 17 years behind bars.