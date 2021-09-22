York County man pleads guilty to fatal domestic-related shooting

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man in York County has pleaded guilty in a domestic-related shooting that took the life of a woman in 2020.
The shooting took place the night of March 27, 2020 in the 1200 block of Penniman Road in York County.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a woman, later identified as Princess Chapman, died at the home.
Authorities also took a man into custody at the residence, later identified as 58-year-old Brian Keith Patterson.
Officials released that Chapman and Patterson were married.
Patterson was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony. Patterson was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and held without bond.
The sheriff’s office said this was believed to be a “domestic-related incident.”
During a recent court hearing, Patterson pleaded guilty to both charges. His sentencing is set for January 11, 2022.
