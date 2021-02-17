York County leaders hope a JCPenney-turned-church with restaurants can bring new life to troubled shopping center

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — York County leaders have given their blessing to a local church that’s hoping to turn a former department store in a struggling shopping center into a place to worship, gather and eat.

On Tuesday night, the York County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the rezoning of the former JCPenney that sits off Marquis Center Parkway, just off Interstate 64 and next to Water Country USA.

An LCC controlled by the recently-established Foundations Church of Williamsburg is now looking to purchase the vacant big box to become their first permanent home. County leaders hope it’ll spur new life into the dormant Marquis Center, which happens to be a public-private partnership.

The Marquis Center was originally approved in 2005 by the county with the goal of eventually having 800,000 square feet of retail space built on 178 acres just southeast of the City of Williamsburg.

A community development authority was established to allow taxes that are generated at the property to be used to pay off the costs of infrastructure.

To date, less than half that goal amount has been built, and only four out of the five original tenants remain: Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, and Target.

JCPenney’s 105,000-square-foot store in the shopping center opened in 2007 and closed in 2015.

“Things have been tough for that project,” said James Noel, York County’s economic development director. “And now we are seeing the ‘Amazon effect.'”

Noel said current property owners have not seen any interest from other large retailers to fill the space.

Foundations Church Senior Pastor Michael Hines took that opportunity to bring forward an idea of his own.

“For years, we looked at this and thought this would be a great place for a church,” Hines said.

Currently, the church meets at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in the Kingsmill area of James City County for two services weekly. Hines said they need space for his growing congregation to adequately serve the community.

“This is an area of the community, the county, where there’s really not a lot going on in terms of faith communities,” Hines said. “Looking around for affordable square footage, [JCPenney] is actually about as affordable as it gets.”

Hines said he and the church originally approached the property owner about leasing only part of the space, so that the other part of the building could be used for retail. He said it quickly became clear buying the property as a whole would make the most sense.

“We could actually be a resource for the community, beyond as the immediate meeting space as a church,” Hines said.

Along with a team consisting of former Newport News Mayor and Virginia Chamber of Commerce CEO Barry DuVal, lawyer James J. Knicely, Cushman and Wakefield Thalhimer and RRMM Architecture, the church has brought forward a proposal to not only use the space for a church, but also set aside roughly 20,000 square feet for small retail shops and restaurants.

“One of the things that is desperately needed out here is food and beverage,” Hines said.

Supervisors lauded the creative approach.

“What that area needs is people, they need people,” said Supervisor Thomas Shepperd. “Normally we see a church moving into a shopping center, now we’ll have businesses moving into a church.”

The church will now be searching for investors and businesses that may want to fill their space.

Hines said people shouldn’t expect to see a service held in the building until at least mid-2022.

“We’re excited. We believe its a good proposal. We believe it will reinvigorate the entire area.”