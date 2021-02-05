York County launches helpline to assist with registering for COVID-19 vaccine

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County announced Friday they have launched a COVID-19 Helpline.

The line opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, and is designed to assist individuals in registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who don’t have internet access and are having trouble getting registered can call 757-890-5890 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Emergency Communications staff understand that hearing a kind and compassionate voice can provide a level of comfort during times of uncertainty,” said D. Terry Hall, Director of York County Emergency Communications.

“We have multiple phone lines available to help with registering for the vaccine but if a call does goes to voicemail, callers can leave a message and we will call them back ASAP.”

Groups currently being registered include:

• ages 65 and up

• ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions

• frontline essential workers

• healthcare providers

Officials say this is not a replacement for the VDH call center for individuals with medical questions about COVID-19 vaccines and is not able to schedule vaccination appointments.

Those with general questions should visit the Virginia Department of Health’s Peninsula Health District website or call their hotline at 757-594-7496, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.