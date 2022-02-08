York County deputies seeking male after attempted carjacking

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a male who was involved in a possible crash and attempted carjacking on Friday.

Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the area of Route 17 and the Colonial Parkway for a report of a possible vehicle crash just before 3 p.m. Friday.

A passerby said they saw a male running from the scene, but when deputies arrived, no one was found with or near the vehicle.

Around 3:26 p.m., the sheriff’s office received more called about a male running into traffic and jumping on people’s vehicles near Baptist Road and Old Williamsburg Road, which is at least a couple miles away from the site of the original call.

The description of the male jumping on cars was consistent with the description of the male who was fleeing the scene of the possible crash.

In the same timeframe, a caller reported a male — also consistent with the previous description — had gotten into his vehicle and attempted to gain control in an effort to flee the area.

The male implied he had a gun and demanded the person in the car drive. However, the driver was able to regain control of the vehicle, which caused the male to leave and flee on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact authorities and refer to report number 2200415.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.