Suspect shoots off duty deputy in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured an off duty deputy early Monday morning.

The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said they were notified at 4:02 a.m. for the shooting in the 100 block of Leslie Lane.

Officials say the suspect was breaking into vehicles, a male homeowner, who is an off duty deputy, confronted the suspect, and was shot.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital and currently in stable condition. A suspect has been detained, according to officials.

No additional details have been released. If you have any information that can help the Sheriff’s Office, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

