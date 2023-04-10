YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Commissioner of the Revenue, Ann H. Thomas, announced today that she will not seek re-election and will be retiring.

Thomas was selected Commissioner of the Revenue in November 1992 and has served as York County’s Commissioner of Revenue for 32 years.

Prior to her service as Commissioner of the Revenue she worked as an Office Assistant under Angelo Jennings, then was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue by Mordecai Gayle and promoted to Chief Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue by Joseph Rigo.

She served a total of eight terms and was unopposed for six of the eight terms.

At her retirement, she will have worked for York County and provided service to the Citizens of York County for 50 years.

“I am grateful to the citizens of York County for supporting me all of these years and giving me the opportunity to be their advocate and serve them as their Commissioner of the Revenue,” Thomas said.