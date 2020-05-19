York County announces plans for drive-in graduation ceremonies

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County School Division still plans to have graduation ceremonies for its seniors this June, but they will be anything but typical.

The school division administrative teams have created a drive-in commencement schedule that will allow students to walk across the stage and have family members attend.

The ceremonies will include student speeches, medallion presentations and the collective turning of tassels.

The drive-in ceremonies will be held outdoors at the Bailey Field parking lot and the Bruton High School parking lot from June 10 through June 12.

“I know this is not the end to your senior year you expected. You have experienced a year unlike no other and you have risen to the challenges with a resilience that serves as an inspiration to future classes. I am proud to serve as your superintendent and know you all have bright futures ahead of you,” Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor wrote in a message to families Monday evening.

Graduates will be allowed to have two vehicles attend the ceremonies, one with the senior and their family and another guest car. The cars can be decorated with positive messages and school spirit decorations.

At a certain point in the ceremony, senior family cars will be directed to the parking lot toward the stage. They will then walk across the stage, have the traditional photo opportunity, and return to their parking spaces.

At the end, graduates will be able to step out of their vehicles and switch their tassels.

All ceremonies will be streamed live.

Here’s the graduation schedule:

Wednesday, June 10, 6 p.m., York River Academy Bailey Field parking lot

Thursday, June 11, 9 a.m., Bruton High School Bruton High parking lot

Thursday, June 11, 6 p.m., York High School Bailey Field parking lot

Friday, June 12, 9 a.m., Grafton High School Bailey Field parking lot

Friday, June 12, 6 p.m., Tabb High School Bailey Field parking lot

