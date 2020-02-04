York Co. staffs Newport News 911 center so dispatchers could attend fallen officer’s memorial

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Those who worked closely with a recently-fallen officer in Newport News were able to attend her memorial after a nearby locality stepped in to help.

In a Facebook post Monday night, Newport News Emergency Communications thanked York County dispatchers for working their shifts Monday night so they could attend Officer Katie Thyne’s memorial service in Hampton.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office replied saying it was just ‘one family backing up another in their time of need.’

In response to the post, several commenters thanked York County Emergency Communications for stepping in to help.

WAVY News first brought you the story of Officer Katie Thyne’s death in late January.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe started for the family of Officer Thyne, click here.