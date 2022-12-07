YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A York County School Division bus assistant has been arrested and charged with four felony charges after allegedly spraying a 7-year-old student with cleaning solution.

According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, it was reported the student spit on 70-year-old David Blackwell which resulted in Blackwell spraying the student with the solution.

Deputies say Blackwell was arrested Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance, and one felony charge of abuse and neglect of children.