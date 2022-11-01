YORK, Va. (WAVY) — A man in York County has been sentenced in a 2021 double shooting that killed one man and injured the suspect’s own son.

Adrian Pope was found guilty late October on charges of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years behind bars with 16 suspended, leaving 14 years to serve. He was also given 30 years probation with indefinite supervision following his release.

Pope was also found guilty on charges of child abuse causing serious injury. His then-4-year-old son was injured at the time of the shooting. For the child abuse charge, Pope was sentenced to 10 years with 9 years suspended, leaving one year to serve. Afterward, he will serve 10 years of probation with indefinite supervision.

Overall, he will serve 15 years behind bars.

He was also previously charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony, 3 counts of shooting in a public place, destruction of property, child neglect, and reckless handling of a firearm, malicious assault; all of which were withdrawn.

Detectives say the late July 2021 shooting off George Washington Memorial Highway in York County stemmed from a domestic situation.

“Emotions were involved; the incident unfolded very quickly,” Captain Thomas West with the York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office told 10 On Your Side.

Court documents say Pope explained to detectives his child’s mother brought her new boyfriend, 44-year-old Floyd James, with her for a custody exchange at his home.

Documents say Pope and James got into a physical altercation. That’s when Pope got a gun from his car and shot James, but in the process, also shot one of his own children.

“The child exited the vehicle and walked in the path of the gunfire,” West said.

Officials say the mother of the 4-year-old rushed him to the hospital in her car, but then crashed just up the road.

James was pronounced dead at the scene. The 4-year-old boy sustained non life-threatening injuries.