YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A York County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a shooting that injured his 3-year-old son.

Canaan Lamont Fleming was sentenced to five years with four years suspended for each of the charges against him, which include felony child abuse/neglect, unlawful wounding, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, possession with intent to distribute over five pounds of marijuana and possession of a machine gun. This leaves Fleming with five years to serve.

Cannan Fleming

Fleming pled guilty in December to these charges, which stem from a shooting that occurred in March 2022. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 3-year-old has been shot in an apartment located in the 7000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Investigators also found guns and ammunition in the apartment, as well as about 35 pounds of marijuana and more than $15,000.

The mother of the 3-year-old was charged with child abuse, but those charges were nolle prossed in December.