YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A York County man charged in a shooting that injured his 3-year-old son has pleaded guilty.

During his court hearing Tuesday, 23-year-old Canaan Lamont Fleming pleaded guilty to felony child abuse/neglect, unlawful wounding, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, possession with intent to distribute over five pounds of marijuana and possession of a machine gun

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in early March. When officers arrived at a local hospital, they learned the child was shot in an apartment in the 7000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Investigators say they found guns and ammunition, about 35 pounds of marijuana and more than $15,000 in cash inside their apartment.

The shooting is believed to be accidental.