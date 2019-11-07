York Co. ‘cheer dad’ nails routine from the stands, earns internet fame

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Rolland “Hekili” Holland is being dubbed “Cheer Dad of the Year” after he nailed his daughter’s cheer routine from the stands last Friday, high kicks included.

Fellow parent Scott Willard whipped out his smart phone and documented the surprisingly well executed routine. The video currently has more than 3 million views and climbing.

This guy right here needs to go viral. By far CHEER DAD OF THE YEAR!!!!!! This dude rocks!!!! GO YORK FALCONS!!!! #cheerdad #countyneededthis #tabbstrong Posted by Scott Willard on Friday, November 1, 2019

Holland’s routine has made almost every major national news outlet, with shows planning to bring him and his family to the Big Apple for interviews.

Holland’s daughter Mackenzie is a cheerleader for York High School. She said one night a couple weeks ago her dad convinced her to teach him the moves to the Falcon’s fight song cheer. Within a couple of practice sessions, Holland had the routine down pat and started performing it from the stands.

People from the community say the surge of positivity from Holland comes at a much needed time. Last Friday’s game was against Tabb High School. It was the first football game since three students from Tabb High School died in a car crash. One of those students was a football player.

Rolland tells us he didn’t plan on being a symbol of positivity, but he’s glad to help his community any way he can.

Hear more from RoHo and his daughter Mackenzie, in 10 On Your Side Kayla Gaskins’ reports, beginning tonight at 4 p.m.