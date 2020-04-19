York Co. Board of Supervisors to hold public hearing regarding proposed budget for 2021 fiscal year

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County Board of Supervisors is holding its public hearing regarding several topics including the proposed budget for 2021 fiscal year.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, April 21 beginning at 6 p.m. with an announcement regarding COVID-19 related news. The agenda will be available HERE.

The items listed on the agenda are:

Fiscal Year 2021 Budget

Notice of Real Property Tax Relief

Calendar Year 2020 Tax Rates

Proposed County Code Amendment–Ambulance Transport Fees

All phone lines open at 6:00 p.m. and remain open until the close of the public hearing. As is the case with all Board of Supervisors meetings, citizens may email comments to bos@yorkcounty.gov, which are received by all five Board members.

