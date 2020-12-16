YCSO needs help identifying suspects in recent larcenies at ABC stores

Photo courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office Photo courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office Photo courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) released information about multiple recent larcenies at Virginia ABC stores in the county.

One man is suspected in at least four crimes. The most recent theft happened on Dec. 10 at the ABC store at 5226 George Washington Memorial Highway in Grafton.

In a previous Facebook post on the YCSO page, they said they believe the same suspect committed several larcenies from that same store, which is located in Washington Square and is suspected in a case at the ABC store at 5005 Victory Blvd.

In another post, the Sheriff’s Office said it also looking for a woman suspected in at least two larceny cases at the same Virginia ABC store on George Washington Memorial Highway.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking for help in identifying the suspect who stole from the Virginia ABC store at 801 Merrimac Trail.

If you can help identify the suspects in any of these cases, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.