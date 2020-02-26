YCSD: Schedule adjustments made again for Grafton Complex students

YORK Co. (WAVY) — The York County School Division has announced another change in the school year schedule for Grafton Complex students.

10 On Your Side reported at the beginning of the month there was a fire in an electrical room which displaced both Grafton Middle and High school students from the location.

Officials say the new adjustments were made in preparation for the “worst-case” scenario of the complex not being able to reopen at all this school year.

Initially, staff created plans using May 26 as the re-opening date for the complex. However, school officials now recognize the need to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

With this in mind, the division has chosen two other YCSD schools, Tabb High and Yorktown Middle, to serve as host schools for Grafton for the fourth quarter of the school year.

Students would attend the new locations starting April 13, the start of the school year’s fourth quarter.

In addition to these new changes, Grafton High and Grafton Middle will have days added through the remainder of the school year to ensure the students get the proper number of instruction hours.

The school division states they recognize the revised solution isn’t ideal for all families.

As a result, they have scheduled another public forum for families. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Tabb High School.

