Woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of husband in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Just days into a 17-day jury trial, a York County woman has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of her husband.

Lynn Fogarty, 35, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday instead of a first-degree murder charge she had faced in the York-Poquoson Circuit Court. Her trial started Monday.

Her sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 3, 2020.

Fogarty shot and killed her husband, Giancarlo DiFazio, at their home on Burgundy Lane in September 2016, prosecutors have said.

Authorities responded to the home on Burgundy Road in York County around 3:00 p.m. Sept. 25, 2016. The call was in relation to a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said they arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound inside.

The female resident, Fogarty, was immedately detained. She was then arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors later upgraded the charge to first-degree murder, meaning they alleged it was premeditated.

Court records show Fogarty was granted bond on June 6, 2017.

