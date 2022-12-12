YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are now investigating a shooting that injured a woman over the weekend.
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive, which is in the Williamsburg section of the city.
When they got to the scene, deputies say they found a woman with non life-threatening injuries. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.