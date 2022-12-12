YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are now investigating a shooting that injured a woman over the weekend.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive, which is in the Williamsburg section of the city.

When they got to the scene, deputies say they found a woman with non life-threatening injuries. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.