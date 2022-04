YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 41-year-old woman died after crashing Tuesday morning at Orianna Road and Elm Drive in Yorktown.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 7:35 a.m. when the woman was driving east on Oriana. She drove off the road and struck a tree head-on, and was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

A photo of the crash (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

A photo of the crash (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police have yet to identity the driver as they await next-of-kin notification, and say at this time it’s unknown whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were factor.