Woman accused of credit card fraud in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for multiple cases of credit card fraud.

The Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance image of the woman, who is accused of credit card fraud at the Best Buy and Target stores at the Marquis shopping center on October 18.

The woman was last seen wearing a black tank top with blue jeans, holding a black bubble coat.

The suspect left the area in a white Hyundai.

If you can identify this woman, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999, or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.