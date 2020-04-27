WATCH: Tabb tiger plants ‘Class of 2020′ signs in seniors’ yards

Live Now
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — It’s true: Graduation will look very different for many high school seniors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tabb High School Booster Club in York County is making sure those seniors and their accomplishments aren’t forgotten, however.

On Monday, the booster club posted a video and some photos showing the Tabb tiger mascot planting “Class of 2020” signs in students’ yards with the message “Watch out Tabb Tigers – there is a tiger on the loose.”

Photos also showed students, the tiger and other members of the Tabb community standing by their new signs.

