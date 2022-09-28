YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A 45-year-old man who is wanted by York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office for a bank robbery offense has been arrested in Illinois.

According to the Elmhurst Police Department, a citizen came into the police station on September 27 stating that a man who was a prior acquaintance arrived in Chicago from Virginia on September 26 and had needed a place to stay.

Justin Craver (45) (Photo Courtesy: Elmhurst Police Department)

The citizen said they helped him get a hotel room on the 300 block of North Illinois Route 83 and then later found out the man may have committed a recent bank robbery in Yorktown.

Elmhurst police conducted an inquiry and learned that 45-year-old Justin Craver had a warrant out for his arrest by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Department for a bank robbery that occurred on September 16 and that he was armed with a hatchet.

Police began a surveillance of the hotel and officers were able to take him into custody. Officers then executed a search warrant for Craver’s hotel room where they found two knives and a machete.

Craver has been charged with fugitive from justice and obstructing identification. YPSO was notified of Craver’s arrest following their extradition request.