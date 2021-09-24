VSP: Hampton man crashes and abandons car on I-64, leads troopers on foot pursuit

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is facing numerous charges after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64, ran shirtless from the scene, and was found later by a police K9.

Robert Lee Manny, 30, of Hampton, is charged with driving while revoked, hit and run, expired registration, no insurance, expired inspection, reckless driving, fleeing from law enforcement, destruction of property, attempted carjacking, and petit larceny.

He was also served with additional warrants from Hopewell, Newport News and Hampton.

Virginia State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-64 near mile-marker 240 around 1:20 p.m. Sept. 19.

Police were told a shirtless male driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and ran from the scene, leaving his 2014 Chevrolet Impala abandoned in the left travel lane.

Troopers ran the vehicle’s information and discovered it was registered to Manny.

Police said Manny had a previous history of running from Hampton Police Division and York County Sheriff’s Office in the same 2014 Impala in previous traffic incidents. He was wanted on multiple drug and violent offenses. Police said he had previously been violent.

Troopers searched the area of the crash and found a male matching Manny’s description. The trooper called him by Manny’s name, then the man fled on foot into the heavily wooded area near the crash location.

Virginia State Police brought in a K9 unit to track Manny. He was found in the backyard of a residence on Stuarts Circle.

He was taken into custody at that time with the help of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Before he was taken into custody, police said Manny had attempted to carjack a resident of Stuart Circle. He damaged the resident’s fence while trying to escape.

Manny was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg and is being held without bond.