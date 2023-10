YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are currently investigating a fatal crash in York County.

It happened on I-64 eastbound at mile marker 241, police say. VDOT is currently detouring traffic at the Camp Perry Exit.

At this time, VSP has not released any information on how many people were involved in the crash.

We are working to gather more details about this fatal crash.

