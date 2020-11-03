Vote counting is underway as voters have the final say in the historic 2020 election

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — There were a few hiccups along the way, but Virginia election officials are pleased with the state’s first run at early in-person voting.

The high-interest Trump versus Biden presidential contest sent thousands to the polls for weeks of early voting that ended Saturday.

Even after the early polls closed on Saturday afternoon, in York County, a few people showed up to vote on Sunday and Monday morning.

York resident Jonah Rouse masked up with his son, walked into the York Country Registrar’s Office Monday morning prepared to have his say in this most contentious election. Instead, he was told to come back tomorrow.

York County General Registrar Walt Latham is breathing a qualified sigh of relief. It’s so far, so good in the bedroom community of 68,000 people and 15 precincts.

“I think it went very well. We had a lot of people show up. I think about 56% of the county’s voters voted in-person or early voted by mail. We had about 1,500 to 2,000 able to apply for a ballot and then came to vote in-person. We’ve done a lot of pre-processing of the ballots of what’s been returned. We’ve been contacting people who may have issues with their ballots, trying to let them know how they can cure them underneath the original state law,” said Latham.

Across the state, nearly half the electorate in Virginia has already voted.

In the 9,000-square-foot former retail space, workers were busy placing and taking calls while meeting with voters who had missed deadlines or were seeking exceptions to the rules. For example, with a qualifying situation, a person can actually register to vote and vote on Election Day.

In a back room, workers hovered around a malfunctioning counting machine, performed some troubleshooting, fixed the problem, and started feeding paper ballots into the machine, which resembles a photocopier with a large monitor.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

And so, the process is underway. Voters in York Country and across Virginia are having their voices heard in one of the most anticipated elections in the nation’s history.



The goal is to count every vote, but Latham is also counting on voters to do their part by masking up, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands.

Personal protective gear will be handed out to poll workers and sanitized pens will be handed to voters on Tuesday.

Latham says, however, it’s is a good idea to bring your own black ball-point pen.

Latest Posts: