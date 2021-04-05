Virginia Lottery announces winners for ‘Thank A Teacher’ art contest

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners for this year’s “Thank A Teacher” art contest.

Virginia Lottery officials invited the artists and their art teachers via video chats while surrounded by their classmates and school administrators.

One winner was selected for the elementary, middle and high school levels from several hundred entries:

Sarah Saravanan , 1 st grader at McNair Lower Elementary School in Fairfax County

, 1 grader at McNair Lower Elementary School in Fairfax County Karmare Brownlee , 8 th grader at Tabb Middle School in York County

, 8 grader at Tabb Middle School in York County Andrew Gibson, senior at Gretna High School in Pittsylvania County

Their artwork will be featured on thousands of thank-you notes across Virginia during national Teacher Appreciation Week. The winners were also presented with a $150 Visa gift card, and their schools will receive $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery and a $1,000 credit from The Supply Room for their art departments.