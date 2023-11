YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies say a vehicle crashed into a business Monday morning.

In Motion Therapy, located at the YMCA, is currently shut down due to the vehicle crashing into the facility.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area around 101 Long Green Blvd. near the YMCA.

