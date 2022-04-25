YORK COUNTY, Va, (WAVY) — VDOT officials will hold a design public hearing for the proposed plans to widen Route 17 in York County.

The public hearing is set for Thursday, April 28 and will cover the topic of improving safety and capacity by widening 0.71 mile of George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17), starting from Wolf Trap Road (Route 630) to just north of Denbigh Boulevard (Route 173) in York County.



The proposed plans will also have updated traffic signals and intersection improvements at Route 17 and Denbigh Boulevard in addition to widening the Route 17 corridor from four to six lanes.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grafton Middle School located at 405 Grafton Drive.

This meeting will be an open house-style format with no formal presentation.

Officials say they hope the meeting will give community members an opportunity to review the project exhibits on display, meet with VDOT representatives to ask questions and obtain project information, and to provide input.

Citizens may provide oral and written comments at the hearing or submit them by May 8, 2022, to Ms. Hayden Hill, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, Virginia 23435 or via email to Hayden.Hill@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Be sure to reference “Route 17 Widening Project Comment” in the subject line.

For more information on the project, CLICK HERE.