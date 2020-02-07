UPDATE: Grafton middle, high school students will return to class Tuesday, but not at Grafton Complex

Some students will need to attend class on Saturdays as part of the new schedule

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Students at Grafton Middle and Grafton High will return to class on Tuesday, but not at the Grafton Complex.

Because restoration of power at the complex is expected to take months following a fire this week, students will go to York High and Tabb Middle for classes.

According to a division news release, Grafton High School will alternate school days with York High School students at the YHS campus, while Grafton Middle School will alternate school days with Tabb Middle School students at the TMS campus.

All Grafton Complex students will attend school on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and 10 Saturdays.

York High and Tabb Middle students will attend school Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

This alternating schedule will remain in place through Friday, May 22.

The Presidents’ Day weekend, spring break (including the surrounding weekends), and Memorial Day weekend will remain “protected” under the new schedule.

School hours and bell scheduled have also been adjusted for all four schools involved. It will change from the A/B block rotation to a seven-period or eight-period day depending on school level.

The new daily bell schedules will be released next week.

Information on how the new schedule impacts transportation, special education programs at Grafton Complex, and other instructional programs is also forthcoming.

“We have been in constant communication with state education officials regarding this plan and it is likely we will have to make some adjustments. Over the next week, the division will develop plans for incorporating blended learning opportunities and instructional support for students on the days they are not in school,” the division wrote in an email.

Blended learning may also help reduce the number of Saturday school days.

“While we recognize that this plan may not be ideal for all families, this option best aligns with the division’s criteria for meeting the needs of all students with the resources available,” the division said.

The school division plans to host two public forums Saturday to answer any questions from families and staff.

The public forums will be held Saturday:

1 p.m. – York High School

4 p.m. – Tabb High School

Those who can’t attend either session can provide questions in advance to askYCSD@ycsd.york.va.us.