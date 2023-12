YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney met Wednesday morning for an update on a homicide investigation.

They are expected to release the update during a press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

On May 6, 2023 a jogger on Old Williamsburg Road found the body of 25-year-old Tyosha Tanique Mitchell.

Four people were arrested in connection to the woman’s murder.