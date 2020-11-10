Upcoming traffic shifts scheduled for I-64 widening as new sections of Colonial Parkway, Lakeshead Drive bridges near completion

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – As the first phase of traffic shifts moving motorists to the new travel lanes in the former median are nearing the end for the I-64 Widening Segment III Project, the next shifts on I-64 estimated to take place over the following weekends mark a significant milestone.



Prior to each of these upcoming traffic switches, crews will have completed construction of new widened sections of two I-64 overpass bridges—one over Lakeshead Drive and the second being the more complex bridge over Colonial Parkway, consisting of approximately 60,000 custom-made bricks and intricate masonry work to match and maintain the distinct, historic aesthetics of the overall Colonial Parkway corridor, bridges and surrounding area.



Starting overnight as early as Nov. 10, the first scheduled traffic shift will take place eastbound on I-64, shifting traffic left to the newly constructed bridge span lanes over Lakeshead Drive and Colonial Parkway, weather permitting.



To complete the traffic shift operations, crews will alternate single-lane closures in this section of the corridor on I-64 east starting as early as 7 p.m. the night of the shift until 5 a.m. the following morning, as well as implement brief stoppages overnight to transition the traffic safely to the new lanes.



Following the eastbound shift, a second shift is currently scheduled to take place on I-64 at the same overpass bridge locations in the westbound direction, starting overnight as early as Nov. 15, as weather and schedule permits. This shift will also utilize the same overnight alternating single-lane closures and brief stoppages the night of the shift.



All project work and scheduled closures are dependent upon weather conditions.



Motorists are reminded to obey the reduced 55 mph speed limit and drive with caution when traveling in the project work zone, especially when navigating the upcoming new traffic pattern.

