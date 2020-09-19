Unmarked kayak washes up at Coast Guard Training Center in York County

Kayak adrift in York County (Courtesy: Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Inc.)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday morning, an unmarked kayak washed near the Coast Guard Training Center in York County.

Just before 11 a.m., an off-duty Coast Guard officer found the kayak near Wormley Creek while on his morning walk. Responding officials say that a paddle and dry-bag with personal items were located near the kayak.

Crews searched to see if a person was stranded anywhere and suspended the search at 2 p.m. reporting that nothing was found.

To help with the search, agencies including Elizabeth City Coast Guard, York County first responders, VSP marine units, and the Abingdon Fire Department responded.

Abingdon Fire sent its AVFR Marine Incident Response Team Boat 2 and Boat 3 to the scene which conducted shoreline searches along the banks of the York River.

York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded with Marine 1 and the ROVER (Drone) Team.

The Milford Haven Coast Guard Station and Virginia Marine Police assisted the search effort with additional vessels.

An MH-60 Helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City conducted multiple aerial search patterns of the York River and area creeks.

Citizens are reminded to label their kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards with contact information that way rescue crews can quickly determine if an unattended watercraft is a true emergency or simply adrift.

If you have any information that could help the Coast Guard’s investigation into this incident, contact the USCG Sector VA Command Center at 757-638-6637.