YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way of the Virginia Peninsula is closing out its Feminine Hygiene Drive with a drive-through donation event Saturday in York County.

Since mid-March, the United Way’s donor circle, Women United, has collected more than 1,000 products to give to local nonprofits to help women and girls experiencing poverty. Items collected include tampons, pads, panty liners, wipes, adult diapers and underwear.

The drive-thru donation event will collect those types of items from 9-11 a.m. at the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula’s office in York County, 101 York Crossing Road in Yorktown.

“When we talk about health, feminine hygiene is a topic that does not get a lot of visibility and discussion in the community, but is such a huge component of a woman’s wellbeing,” stated Charvalla West, COO & Director of Community Impact for UWVP. “In addition, government benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), do not cover the cost of these essential products. Lack of access to period products can lead to poor health outcomes and should be seen as a medical issue. We are so grateful for our corporate partners and Women United members for their leadership by supporting the feminine hygiene drive. They are addressing this important need in our community not only by collecting products, but by normalizing conversations about menstruation, and creating awareness about the importance of menstrual health as it relates to overall wellness in women.”

Last year, Women United collected more than 300 feminine hygiene products. About $15,000 in goods were distributed to about 15 nonprofit agencies. United Way estimates that helped about 4,000 women and girls in need.

This year, more than 20 nonprofits are expected to benefit from the items collected.

Visit www.uwvp.org for more information about United Way of the Virginia Peninsula initiatives.