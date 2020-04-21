Two men arrested after body was discovered behind Tabb Library in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A day after members of the York- Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say a body was found behind Tabb Library, authorities arrested two men in connection to the incident.

Officials from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office say the case of the death investigation reportedly originated in Norfolk and revealed that the body was not a resident of York County.

In the joint efforts of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office and Norfolk Police along with tips from residents, two men, identified as Robert Carroll and Kevin Dunn, were arrested and charged with unlawful disposal of a body.

Neither of the alleged suspects are residents of York County.

Kevin Scott Dunn ( Courtesy – Norfolk City Jail)

Robert Adell Carroll (Courtesy – Norfolk City Jail)

No further information regarding the identity of the body has been released.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

