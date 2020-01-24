Two former Bruton High School students accuse coach of sexual harassment in civil lawsuit

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two former Bruton High School students claim a former coach sexually harassed them, and they are suing him and the York County School Board.

The man accused worked as a coach at Bruton High School — from November 2017 to March 2018.

He is not charged with any crime, so WAVY News is not naming him in this report.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Newport News Federal Court in October, claims that the coach started grooming two young women as soon as he started working there.

Both girls claim that the teacher almost stalked them — showing up at their lunch hours, and setting up private coaching sessions and meetings.

One claims he physically touched her during coaching.

The other says he talked to her about sex and asked if she would perform a sexual act for money.

Each of the former students say they reported the behavior. One to the athletic director, the other to another coach.

In the suit, they claim neither took their complaints to administrators.

The former students are suing for $50,000 each for violation of their Equal Protection Rights under Title IX ,and for battery.

A York County School Division spokeswoman told me they could not comment on pending litigation and could not say whether any other employees faced repercussions.

She also said the school system is “committed to maintaining an educational environment that is free from harassment” and that staff is trained annually on how to handle reports of sexual misconduct.

She added that there are also ways for students to report harassment anonymously via a phone hotline and online.

10 On Your Side has been unable to locate the accused coach for comment.

An attorney for the women told 10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris Thursday he expects the accused to reply to the court Thursday or Friday.

The school has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

