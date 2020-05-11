Two dead in single vehicle accident on Colonial Parkway

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are investigating a fatal accident that killed two people early Monday on Colonial Parkway.

The Colonial National Park Service say they were notified around 1:40 a.m. for a one vehicle accident on Colonial Parkway near Queens Lake and Cheatham Annex.

Authorities say that the vehicle ran off the road and caught fire. Two people have been pronounced deceased.

The roadway is expected to be closed for extended amount of time. There are no other details at this time.

